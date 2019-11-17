Dress It Up: Our Guide To Speciality Stores That Cater To Men's Suits For Weddings

The wedding season's in full swing, and every occasion demands an attire that's as worthy. Dressing up right is the norm, and while it's fun, no one likes repeating their outfits, amirite? If you think it is only women who feel so, you are mistaken, folks. Being picky about outfits is a boon, and in this case, we're here to help.

Check out our list of stores in the city that cater to men's suits for weddings. 

Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri, Borivali

With a variety of options for every Indian festival and occasion, Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri specialises in readymade Indian wear, be it a simple white kurta pyjama, a sherwani or a high-end Indo-Western suit. They have three branches in Borivali, and the best part about their stores is that they allow you to customise the dress exactly according to your need.

If you are getting hitched soon, Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri is your ideal one-stop solution to everything from headgear to footwear and believe us, you will have to look no further.

Popular For: Indian wear and Indo-western suits. 

Price: INR 5,000 and upwards. 

Landmark Building, Shop 1, Near Petrol Pump, SV Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

Manyavar, Multiple Outlets

We're sure you've come across the romantic Virat-Anushka commercial killing it in chic Indian wear outfit. One of the most talked-about brands around town for their stunning sherwanis, Manyavar has a chain of showrooms that are spread not only across Mumbai but also in other parts of the country.

Manyavar is a one-stop-shop, whether you are the groom or the groom's relative. The best part? Manyavar caters to every budget bracket there is.

Popular For: Sherwanis and suits.

Price: INR 9,000 and upwards for sherwani. 

Oberoi Mall, Shop F-5, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Standard Men's Wear, Santacruz

Standard Men’s Wear in Santacruz is a store that sells ethnic wear (especially if you buy in bulk) and pants and suits. Though it may look like an ordinary store, it is a good place for wedding shopping, especially if you are on tight budget and would not like to spend much.

Popular For: Sherwani and pants. 

Price: The approximate price range starts from INR 10,000 and upwards. 

#LBBTip: They also customize your outfit for you, if you have anything in mind. Apart from this, they also stock up on kohlapuris and chappals for men to compliment the entire look really.

Shopping Centre, Ground Floor, Near Friendship Store, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Prima Czar, Santacruz

Prima Czar in Santacruz provides personalised services to create that one-of-a-kind outfit that will stand out at any event you wear it to. The end goal of everyone at Prima Czar is to give you that perfectly fitting outfit with a bespoke selection of fabrics, details and design customised as per your needs.

If it's you who is getting married, Prima Czar will put together that grand look with the collection they have to offer. While you're picking your outfit for your special day, check out their collection for pre-wedding and post-wedding functions too, you might be interested.

Popular For: Customised wedding wear. 

Price: Their basic suits start at INR 25,000 and upwards while a sherwani from Prima Czar would cost you INR 30,000 approximately. However, the final price depends completely on the fabric chosen and work done.

Vikas Centre, G-1/106, Near Santacruz Bus Depot, SV Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Benzer, Breach Candy

Benzer is an ethnic fashion brand that is known to be one of the oldest names in the fashion retail industry. While they specialise in ethnic wear for men and women, they also cater to kids and teens. They have a vast collection of ethnic wear for men that is wedding-worthy and can make every event and occasion special.

Popular For: Ethnic and indo-western sherwani. 

Price: The average price range starts from INR 25,000 and upwards for sherwani and INR 15,000 for suits.

P.S.: While you're at it, don't forget to check out their collection of footwear and fabric pouches.

49, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai

Telon, Kemps Corner

This designer store has carefully crafted all its suits, sherwanis and kurtas, and has styled the who's who of the film industry too. Their pieces are personalized according to your taste in fashion and their fittings are beyond perfect. Apart from their chic collection, we're in love with their amazing ambiance and highly trained staff. Expect fine detailing, bright and bold colours and great fabrics.  

Popular For: Festive wear shirts, sherwani and suits. 

Price: The average price range for sherwani and suits starts at INR 20,000 and upwards. 

Doctor Building,149, Warden Road, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Raymonds, Hughes Road

We'd like to end this list with the iconic and our personal favourite men fashion brand - Raymonds. One of the most popular premium brands when it comes to finest men fabrics and tailoring Raymond’s outlet in Hughes Road is particularly for grooms with a collection that mainly comprises of ethnic kurtas, fine sherwanis and offbeat suits. Apart from these, there was a small section of accessories like bows, cufflinks, ties and shoes which were prettily adorned which literally makes it fun wall art. So, if you plan on being a funky groom on your wedding day, head to this outlet.

Popular For: For its fit-to-perfection stitching for suits and traditional sherwanis.

Price Range: INR 30,000 and upwards. 

Building 13, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, NS Patkar Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

