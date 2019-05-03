Chic Kurtas To Beaded Sherwanis, Shop Ethnic Clothes For Men At These Stores

img-gallery-featured

It’s not every day that you have the time to wear traditional clothes. On days when you have to wear ethnic clothes go all out! Here are the best stores in Chennai where you can shop for ethnic clothes for men. 

Manyavar

Manyavar is one of the best stores to shop ethnic clothing for men. They’ve got kurtas and sherwanis with ethnic patterns and designs for both casual wear and weddings. 

Clothing Stores

Manyavar

4.3

520, Near Courtyard Marriot, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai

image-map-default

Gabbana.Life

Men, dress like a celeb with clothes from Gabbana.Life. You can shop sherwanis, bandghalas, Indo-western jackets, and kurtas at this store. Choose from a wide range of fabrics and embellishments at Gabbana.Life.

Clothing Stores

Gabbana.life

4.5

20, KNK Road, Thousands Lights West, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Poetry & Grammar

From jodhpuris and sherwanis to bandhgalas and simple kurtas, you can pick from an exclusive collection of traditional and ethnic clothes at Poetry & Grammar. Get the complete #OOTD ensemble for all occasions including Sangeeth night and the wedding day! 

Clothing Stores

Poetry & Grammar

4.6

170, Purasawalkam High Road, Purasaiwakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

Studio Bassam

Studio Bassam in Nungambakkam will get your wedding ready in a jiffy. Bright kurtas, custom-made short kurtas, and sherwanis, rock your office meetings and festive occasions with ethnic clothes from Studio Bassam.

Clothing Stores

Studio Bassam

4.8

G-16, KNK Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

A Tailor’s Tale

If you’re looking for clothes that will make heads turn, check into A Tailor’s Tale in Nungambakkam. From hand-embroidered kurtas to sherwanis that come in a range of motifs and fabrics, you’ll find the right fit at this store. 

Boutiques

A Tailor's Tale

4.6

10, 1st Floor, Wallace Garden 3rd Street, Nungambakkam, Chennai

image-map-default

True Blue

Sachin Tendulkar’s brand, True Blue is definitely one of the best stores with an exquisite collection of ethnic clothes which include gandbhalas and kurtas. Strike that balance between traditional and chic with apparel from this store.

Clothing Stores

True Blue

4.5

VR Mall, 1st Floor, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Anna Nagar West, Chennai

image-map-default

    Manyapratha

    Men, drop by Manyapratha on Cathedral Road to shop kurta sets, bandhgalas, and fancy sherwanis. You can shop these in fabrics variety like brocades, silks, linen, embossed mulberry, and printed cotton.

    Clothing Stores

    Manyapratha

    4.7

    123, Cathedral Road, Poes Garden, Teynampet, Chennai

    image-map-default

    Fray

    Offbeat kurtas and ethnic shirts, clothes from Fray are total #OOTD goals. Shop kurtas in mellow, pastel shades with traditional motifs from this brand.

    Clothing Stores

    Fray 2.0