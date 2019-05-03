It’s not every day that you have the time to wear traditional clothes. On days when you have to wear ethnic clothes go all out! Here are the best stores in Chennai where you can shop for ethnic clothes for men.
Chic Kurtas To Beaded Sherwanis, Shop Ethnic Clothes For Men At These Stores
Manyavar
Manyavar is one of the best stores to shop ethnic clothing for men. They’ve got kurtas and sherwanis with ethnic patterns and designs for both casual wear and weddings.
- Upwards: ₹ 1199
Gabbana.Life
Men, dress like a celeb with clothes from Gabbana.Life. You can shop sherwanis, bandghalas, Indo-western jackets, and kurtas at this store. Choose from a wide range of fabrics and embellishments at Gabbana.Life.
Poetry & Grammar
From jodhpuris and sherwanis to bandhgalas and simple kurtas, you can pick from an exclusive collection of traditional and ethnic clothes at Poetry & Grammar. Get the complete #OOTD ensemble for all occasions including Sangeeth night and the wedding day!
Studio Bassam
Studio Bassam in Nungambakkam will get your wedding ready in a jiffy. Bright kurtas, custom-made short kurtas, and sherwanis, rock your office meetings and festive occasions with ethnic clothes from Studio Bassam.
A Tailor’s Tale
If you’re looking for clothes that will make heads turn, check into A Tailor’s Tale in Nungambakkam. From hand-embroidered kurtas to sherwanis that come in a range of motifs and fabrics, you’ll find the right fit at this store.
True Blue
Sachin Tendulkar’s brand, True Blue is definitely one of the best stores with an exquisite collection of ethnic clothes which include gandbhalas and kurtas. Strike that balance between traditional and chic with apparel from this store.
Manyapratha
Men, drop by Manyapratha on Cathedral Road to shop kurta sets, bandhgalas, and fancy sherwanis. You can shop these in fabrics variety like brocades, silks, linen, embossed mulberry, and printed cotton.
Fray
Offbeat kurtas and ethnic shirts, clothes from Fray are total #OOTD goals. Shop kurtas in mellow, pastel shades with traditional motifs from this brand.
Comments (0)