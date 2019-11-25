This Mahabaleshwar Resort Has An Infinity Pool With The Most Amazing View Ever

The large resort is spread atop Mahabaleshwar’s hill stations and is stunning. It’s a huge property sprawling across 24,000 sq ft, with more than a hundred rooms on board and besides that, it’s got everything you need – from beautiful wooden cottage rooms, a lot of greenery, a fun area with a library plus board games and more.

There are two swimming pools (but, of course), and while one is more family-friendly and is next to the basketball court, we’ll let you in on the second. Their lounge and infinity pool combine into one, and our favourite bit from our holiday was definitely dipping into their infinity pool which overlooked the vast expanse of the hills while sipping on a margarita.

Types Of Rooms: Forest King Room, Valley King Room, Tranquillity Suite, Sanctuary Suite, Serenity Suite.

Packages: It starts from INR 10,000 and upwards.

How To Get There: To get to Mahabaleshwar, you can hire an outstation cab or rent a car. The way is via the Mumbai–Pune expressway and should take close to five and a half hours, but on long weekends takes a little longer due to the traffic. If you're on a budget you can opt for bus as well. There are many bus options which are convenient and comfortable.



Amenities: Luxurious spas, fitness centre, Infinity and leisure pool, horse riding, adventure park, conference room.