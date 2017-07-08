Get Affordable Versions Of Zara And H&M's Collections At This Boutique In Bandra

Apparel, sunglasses, cute tote bags, accessories and more – Mesh is my go-to destination for a wardrobe refresh every month or so. What I appreciate about them is that the owner is very aware of trends, so whatever your sweet spot might be, you’ll find it here. For example, in keeping with recent styling, off-shoulder blouses and tops will be found here in abundance. They also carry amazing maxi dresses, floral skirts, ripped and distressed denims, slouchy cotton tops perfect for the humid months ahead, and cat-eye sunglasses which are perfect to elevate any ordinary outfit.

They also stock brands such as Zara, H&M, and Forever 21 – all at very affordable prices. They have a new stock almost every day – but also sell out quite quickly. So if you like something, I would advise that you pick it up right away. You’ll also find some great stuff for office – they have a great embroidered white blouse which I loved, as well as neat little purses which are perfect to carry your knick-knacks around in. Since you’re already in the neighbourhood, don’t forget to check out other treasures such as this one for customised jackets and shoes, and this one for comfortable and affordable kurtas.