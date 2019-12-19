Mind Gym Is A Book Shop Every Reader Needs To Have In Their Vicinity

Mind Gym Book Shop has taken an oath to increase the population of readers in the city. And the street stalls are expanding! Amidst all the pretty clothing stalls in Manish Nagar Shopping Center, this book shop quaintly exists and attracts all the bookaholics of the area. From O' Henry to Sidney Sheldon, and all the possible authors, Mind Gym keeps books of every genre, and for every kind of reader. From INR 150 to INR 500, it keeps books both old and new. You can also sell your old books here, and rent out your favorite novels. All you've gotta do is pay the original price of the book, and on returning it to the shop, you get 60% of the money back. Now that's a deal that alivens the reader in me. Mind Gym has branches in Powai, Lokhandwala Market, Goregaon, and Andheri East too. And they're all open from 10:30 AM to 9:30 PM. Head there and get your hands on your favorite reads!