Head Out To This Quaint Joint For Some Yum & Soulful Burgers!

In one of the lanes nearJuhu, Fuu Qin is a tiny restaurant that you might even miss if you don't pay close attention. But once you enter, you will see how beautiful this place is! Along with a tasteful and subtle, yet elegant interior, the place is popular for what it serves- one of the best burger/bao combinations. They are curated specially by the chef and have been planned in detail with all the permutations and combinations tested first. Out of the many combinations they tried, they finally chose the ones that they felt would leave a lasting impact on the minds (and tongues) of the people. Another thing to note is that the bread is prepared by them and is absolutely yummy to have, even in its plain form. Their buttermilk chicken baos are absolutely divine, and their O-bama chicken slider was something I just couldn't put down on my plate till I finished the whole thing! They would also recommend you to try out their Yuzu Lemonade. Go ahead and call for it, as it's extremely refreshing and soothing to your mind after having all those flavors in your mouth. So head out to this quaint joint for some yum, soulful food.