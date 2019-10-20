Fabrics, Borders & Ethnic Shoes: Your Guide To Festive Shopping In Nepean Sea Road

Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai is popularly known for three things - (a) A well-known South Bombay neighbourhood which houses some of the most expensive apartments in the world. (b) PDP or Priyadarshini garden, which is its historic landmark. And lastly, which is slightly lesser known to Mumbaikars – its decades-old fabrics and clothing market.
From designer wear traditional clothing to rich fabrics, this tiny stretch, which consists of roughly 20 shops and boutiques, is the perfect solution to all your wardrobe woes. Need a customised blouse, a particular fabric or something as small as quirky buttons – there’s a store for every need.
