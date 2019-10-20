Fabrics, Borders & Ethnic Shoes: Your Guide To Festive Shopping In Nepean Sea Road

Sitting at the billing counter and busily sorting out the fabrics, the owner is quick to say that “We’re one of the first traders to have started the fabrics business in this area.” After almost four decades of being in the fabrics business, today Saroj is one of the oldest stores in the locality. A shop exclusively for fabrics, they offer an array of choices for you. It's their impeccable quality, unlimited options and quality consumer service that made us fall in love with this store.

Known For: Fabrics, lots of fabrics. Plain or printed cotton materials, jute linen fabrics, georgette embroidery, net embroidery, organza, velvet, pure and semi-silk, bandhani, woven banarasi and chanderi fabrics and the list is endless.

Price Range: The price range starts from INR 90 and goes up to INR 25,000 per metre.

#LBBTip: Looking for fabrics for a plain kurti or wanting to stitch a Lucknowi palazzo – address your needs to them and they’ll assist you with the best fabrics for your needs.