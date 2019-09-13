Fine Prints, Natural Dyes & Fabrics: We’re In Love With This Quirky Store In Lokhandwala

Pretty wood themed décor, glass doors and a quirky store board; fans of quality fabrics, say hello to Lotus Veda. Tucked away in the busy streets of the Lokhandwala shopping stretch, the boutique specialises in handicraft fabrics, natural dyes and printed textiles which are sourced from across the country. This brand believes in the phrase ‘simple is the most beautiful and luxurious’. Well, we couldn’t agree more. You’ll find baskets filled with different types of fabrics, fun materials, colours and prints. They offer fabrics like organic cotton, khadi, handwoven silk, pashmina, chanderis, rayon, bandhani, kantha, gota patti, chikankari, zardosi, velvet and a lot more. The price range differs from fabric to fabric, depending on what you’re looking for. For instance, the price for the cotton fabrics start from INR 150 per meter. Whereas, chanderi starts from INR 1,000 per meter. Apart from the fabrics, there’s a section for cotton dupattas, handbags and scarves towards the left. From solid coloured ones to fine printed ones, the price range of their dupattas starts from INR 900. And now coming to the show stealer – the cutest handwoven hand puppets which we spotted lying inside a basket in one corner. Pick these if you have a younger sibling, a kid or if you are totally in love with it.