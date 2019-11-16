New Year, New Beginnings: Our Guide To Resolutions For The Year To Come

Getting experimental with food also means that you've got to shed all the flab (and guilt) you've built with it eventually. And if you, like us, believe in the power of the outdoors, then you've got to run or jog it out at some of the city's spacious parks and tracks. Go for a run at Priyadarshini on Nepean Sea Road, or the huge Central Park (also has an amphitheatre) in Navi Mumbai, or maybe the Forest Park in Powai. Get up early and breathe in some fresh air, guys!

Must Visit: Did you even know that Dharavi had a nature park? Time to add it to your list for next year. Head to the Maharashtra Nature park and jog amidst the rich flora and fauna there.