Drop By This Newbie In Andheri West For A Killer Time!

This is a lovely newly opened place located in Andheri West next to Citi Mall. Same Place Same Time has very attractive, funky and very different interiors. They have a food menu covers large varieties. The staff here was very courteous and they have recommended good things for us. Started with some amazing cocktails like beer-based whisky-based Fortune Finds Your Mate. Talking about food, Old Monk Legs and Chilli Garlic Grilled Fish are must-try dishes here. They also serve juicy burgers, pizzas and pasta. For desserts, don't forget to have Fried Snickers with Vanilla Icecream. All in all, this has been my go-to place in Andheri. Do visit and experience some kickass food and cocktails with amazing music.