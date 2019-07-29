Get Your Diet & Tasebuds Both On The Right Track With These Healthy Bowls!

The Super Bowl, I have heard about them for their keto bowls but I tried the super bowls with quinoa and the result was pleasantly really delicious. Coming to my order:- -Pesto Sauce Quinoa Bow: This was my favourite bowl out of the three. The pesto sauce was so on point and delicious plus the number of veggies gave it a balanced taste. The veggies it had were quinoa, black olives, onions, mixed beans, mixed lettuce, carrots, kidney beans, broccoli and sweet chilli dressing. The flavours were really good not spicy but still really good -Black Rice Khichdi Bowl: I never tried black rice before but this was good and unusual. Tasted good, I didn't expect dal to taste so good but it did. I even liked the presentation and the quantity was quite sufficient for three people. So Highly recommend this one. -Super Quinoa Chicken Bowl: This one was sweet, purple so beetroot was used a lot. Veggies used were quinoa, roasted pumpkin, carrots, kidney beans, onions. This one was too sweet for me but tasted good. The chicken pieces tasted good but I wish there were more. Watermelon Cooler: This drink contained no sugar, it was sweet but not over sweet or sugary sweetness which we usually taste in drinks. I liked this one refreshing, slightly sweet as watermelons are.