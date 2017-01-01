Learn Ballet From A 73-Year-Old Israeli And Two Teens From The Slums

The class is full and the studio is ready with the ballet bars in place. The session begins with a warm-up, and the playlist begins, transporting us to a ballet studio in France.

Though Yehuda does not perform anymore since his age and injuries have finally caught up with him, he teaches the students by illustrating with his hand movements.

His protege students, Aamir and Manish {both under 16 years of age}, one by one demonstrate what has to be done, and they do it perfectly. Both of these boys, who hail from the slums, have been learning with Yehuda for over two years now. They are both impeccable dancers, who have received full scholarships to study ballet at a university in the US.

Maor says, anyone can learn ballet {which we can see in the diversity of the class}, he does emphasise how a ballet dancer progresses does depend on the kind of body they posses, the postures they make and of course, their inherent dancing skills. We are told if you are willing to give time, then he is willing to invest his time in you. The class is in full swing, and we observed that as the class progressed, the tempo of the music picks up and everyone has to keep up with the fast-paced beats.