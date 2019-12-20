Bandra’s famous Jai Jawan continues to amaze us even after all these years and we suggest checking it out for their delicious food.
Oldie But A Goodie: Hog On Fish Fry And Tandoori Chicken From Jai Jawan
Casual Dining
Shortcut
Chow Down
A hole-in-the-wall stall between all the shoe stalls at Linking Road is Jai Jawan, a sardar-run food stall! There’s no seating and always a long queue, Jai Jawan is a favourite of many locals. Order their delicious food for takeaways and you’re in for a fabulous time. We highly recommend the tandoori chicken, Punjabi prawns masala, Punjabi prawn fry and the fish fry – all of which are tasty and pocket-friendly.
So, We're Saying...
Jai Jawan’s food is for all times- whether you’re hungry or are just looking for the perfect food for a house party.
Also On Jai Jawan
Casual Dining
Comments (0)