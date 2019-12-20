Oldie But A Goodie: Hog On Fish Fry And Tandoori Chicken From Jai Jawan

Casual Dining

Jai Jawan

Bandra West, Mumbai
Opp. National College, Next To Chappal Market, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Bandra’s famous Jai Jawan continues to amaze us even after all these years and we suggest checking it out for their delicious food.

Chow Down

A hole-in-the-wall stall between all the shoe stalls at Linking Road is Jai Jawan, a sardar-run food stall! There’s no seating and always a long queue, Jai Jawan is a favourite of many locals. Order their delicious food for takeaways and you’re in for a fabulous time. We highly recommend the tandoori chicken, Punjabi prawns masala, Punjabi prawn fry and the fish fry – all of which are tasty and pocket-friendly.

So, We're Saying...

Jai Jawan’s food is for all times- whether you’re hungry or are just looking for the perfect food for a house party.

