Oldie But A Goodie: Hog On Fish Fry And Tandoori Chicken From Jai Jawan

A hole-in-the-wall stall between all the shoe stalls at Linking Road is Jai Jawan, a sardar-run food stall! There’s no seating and always a long queue, Jai Jawan is a favourite of many locals. Order their delicious food for takeaways and you’re in for a fabulous time. We highly recommend the tandoori chicken, Punjabi prawns masala, Punjabi prawn fry and the fish fry – all of which are tasty and pocket-friendly.