Drop By Nav Chaitanya To Have Best Authentic Malwani Cuisine In Andheri

Newly opened place in Andheri West for Seafood & Malwani cuisine. This is 2nd branch of famous Chaitanya in Dadar. This place doesn't accept reservations so waited for almost 30 minutes. But, the experience was worth the wait. The restaurant is not that big. It has around 15-20 tables with a comfortable searing arrangement. We tried famous Chaitanya Special Prawns Thali which consists of Prawns fried, masala, Bhujane, Jawala Kismoor, one veg bhaji, fish curry, solkadhi, chapati, and Prawns Pulao. We also tried Chicken Sagoti and Vade which is a typical Malwani deadly combination you shouldn't miss. Embodying all the typical Malvani spices, these creations should definitely be in your order. Also, you must try Bombay Duck Fry which was yummy and so crisp. The portions were generous and undeniably delicious. Overall, it was a good experience in terms of quality and quantity. Surely going again to try other food varieties here.