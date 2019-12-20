Go Green With Orchid Plants, Ceramic Planters & More From This Shop

Orchid Etc in Khar is any home decor addict’s haven. The store is filled with everything you need to turn your house into a pretty green jungle.

Orchid Etc is not to be confused with a nursery – ’cause it’s not. The store is a high-end venture that sells decorative planters, imported plants, candles and decorative garden accessories. If nursery-sold basic terracotta and plastic planters are not ideal for your home, explore the ones at Orchid etc. You’ll find ceramic, glass, wooden and beaten metal planters too here.

They also have beautifully-arranged plants for you to pick up when you want to deck up that boring corner in your house. Do check out their orchid plants which are priced from INR 600 to INR 1550. They also have ornaments, fresh flowers, and terrariums. If you're looking for customised flower arrangements, they will be happy to work with your budget.