A Cut Apart: Organic Clothing To Bookmark From This Indie Designer

Is minimalist fashion your go-to look? If you live for clothing that's all about the quality of cut and fabrics, you might want to check out this organic label that we discovered. Grey Heron Studio is based out of Mumbai and crafts a beautiful array of clothing choices for women.

There's a certain power in simplicity and this label's clothing seems to do a beautiful job of embodying that aesthetic. Clean lines and silhouettes combine with intricate cuts and detailing like bows, ties, and cut-outs to create something unique that stands apart from the crowd.

The brand's MO is a sustainable lifestyle and their fashion and designs truly embody this inspiration. If you are looking for eco-friendly fashion, and something you won't be able to pick off the shelf at a mall, give them a look. We gotta admit the price tags pretty high on these though, so be prepared for the designer price tag that comes along with their clothes.

While their collection is updated regularly, you'll find co-ord sets with asymmetrical cuts in flowy fabrics, structured linen sets with cut out detailing, and peasant-style tops with embroidered detailing. Prices start around the INR 6,000 range.