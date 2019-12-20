A green resort in the middle of the chaos of Mandwa Jetty and beyond the commercialism of Alibaug, lies Outpost. We spent a day there and it turned out to be the perfect one-day getaway. The property is maintained by The Future Group – a giant in the industry, so obviously, we had our inhibitions with the prices. To our surprise, it turned out to be cheaper than our visit to a local posh restaurant in Bandra.

We booked through an online portal and the stay for two came down to INR 5,500 for two people, with access to their swimming pool, Jacuzzi, squash court, basketball court and the tree-house. The tree-house is an ideal place to kick back to, with a drink from their restaurant.

How to get there: It’s located in Kihim and is about 3 kms away from the beach. About 12 kms from Mandwa Jetty ferry point and 20 kms away from Alibaug. The simplest way to get there is by hailing one of the ferries from Gateway Of India till Mandwa Jetty. You can get into an auto and reach the resort in 30 minutes from there.

What will it cost you?: Prices vary per season, however at the time of writing this article, Deluxe room price without breakfast was priced at INR 5500 and with breakfast included was INR 5750.