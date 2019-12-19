Perfect Homestay In Devbag, Malvan

Chaitanya beach resort is a small homestay near the bank of Karli River where MTDC houseboats are anchored. It is a homestay but if lip smacking Malvani food is your number-1 priority this place is where you got to be. The hosts cook delicious veg and non-veg food based on your order. Try their kombdi vade, fish curry and surmai fry. Also, don't forget to drink Kokam kadi while you are having an amazing lunch. You can relax on a hammock and watch the sunrise over the Karli river, or you could just sit legs in the water on a small bridge made on the river. The best part is the Arabian sea is at a walking distance. So indulge yourself in some Vitamin Sea. The hosts are very helpful and they provide scooty at a nominal rate. They can also arrange for water sports and scuba. Contact: Chaitanya Kadrekar: +917498157727/ 08550921232