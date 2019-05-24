Perfect Place In BKC For Brunch & Gossips! 😍

BKC has become another Kamala Mills now! Smoke House Deli in BKC has classy ambience and decent lights and they serve really delicious food. We went here with my girl gang for some brunch and gossips and we surely enjoyed a lot. Delicious Food. Lit Ambience. Decent staff. We ordered: 1. Smoked Chilli BBQ Malai Paneer Skewers 2. Penne pesto pasta with grilled veggies 3. Sweet potato mash 4. Minestrone soup 5. SHD Dips and Crisps 6. Pizza This is surely an amazing place to hang out if you are in and around BKC. Must try!!