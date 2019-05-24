Perfect Place In BKC For Brunch & Gossips! 😍

Casual Dining

Smoke House Deli

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

First International Financial Centre, Ground Floor, 3-A, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

BKC has become another Kamala Mills now! Smoke House Deli in BKC has classy ambience and decent lights and they serve really delicious food. We went here with my girl gang for some brunch and gossips and we surely enjoyed a lot. Delicious Food. Lit Ambience. Decent staff. We ordered: 1. Smoked Chilli BBQ Malai Paneer Skewers 2. Penne pesto pasta with grilled veggies 3. Sweet potato mash 4. Minestrone soup 5. SHD Dips and Crisps 6. Pizza This is surely an amazing place to hang out if you are in and around BKC. Must try!!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Smoke House Deli

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2

Clove, B R Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Smoke House Deli

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.2

Main Courtyard, High Street Phoenix Mall, Phoenix Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default
