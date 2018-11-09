Lonely Foodies, Join Pet Pujaris To Try New Food With New Peeps

Pet Pujaris is a non-profit community with an online & offline presence. It endeavours to bring together people from varied walks of life and get them to bond over their common love for good food and enjoyable company. It does this by hosting two food meet-ups a month.

One dedicated to fine dining {Fatka Foodie Events} and the other to more economical fare {Kadka Foodie Events}. Once a quarter, Pet Pujaris hosts its “Yummy Yatras” where Pujaris travel to nearby destinations outside of Mumbai to sample the best eateries a certain place has to offer.