If you’re always looking for buddies to go try new food with, join Pet Pujaris: a gang of die-hard foodies who venture out together to try new eateries in Mumbai.
Lonely Foodies, Join Pet Pujaris To Try New Food With New Peeps
What Makes It Awesome
Pet Pujaris is a non-profit community with an online & offline presence. It endeavours to bring together people from varied walks of life and get them to bond over their common love for good food and enjoyable company. It does this by hosting two food meet-ups a month.
One dedicated to fine dining {Fatka Foodie Events} and the other to more economical fare {Kadka Foodie Events}. Once a quarter, Pet Pujaris hosts its “Yummy Yatras” where Pujaris travel to nearby destinations outside of Mumbai to sample the best eateries a certain place has to offer.
What Will I See?
Good food with good company. A deserving break from a normal Sunday with lip-smacking recipes which does not have any registration charges. It happens twice in a month, once in the beginning and then towards the end. The beginning of every month will be set aside for the more pricey food establishments in Mumbai – #Fatka, and towards the end we will dine at eateries offering more VFM – #Kadka.
Pro-Tip
You get to explore the best places in town or the hole in the wall with awesome company. Just keep checking their Facebook page for any new updates. You can also recommend your places to this group.
