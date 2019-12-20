Check Out This Cageless Boarding And Daycare Option For Your Beloved Pets

Petsville is a cageless boarding option for those pet parents who are worried about their cats and dogs when going out of town.
Located in Andheri East, Petsville is an indoor air-conditioned place with cage-less boarding, and also a daycare centre for cats and dogs. The facility has round-the-clock staff, CCTV monitoring, a doctor on call facility, an indoor play area, a grooming parlour and a pet store. I love how Kruti {the owner} remembers the name of every little baby coming in on a daily basis and it’s a cage free boarding with lots of play activities for your pets. They have grooming, training and vet services too. The only negative is that the pet stays in an enclosed place and can’t go for long walks
It’s a 24-hour boarding but to get your pet registered, you can visit them between 9am-7pm. Costs are available on request. Call them on +919867305544 or write to them at petsvillemumbai@gmail.com to know more.
