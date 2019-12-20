Check Out This Cageless Boarding And Daycare Option For Your Beloved Pets

Located in Andheri East, Petsville is an indoor air-conditioned place with cage-less boarding, and also a daycare centre for cats and dogs. The facility has round-the-clock staff, CCTV monitoring, a doctor on call facility, an indoor play area, a grooming parlour and a pet store. I love how Kruti {the owner} remembers the name of every little baby coming in on a daily basis and it’s a cage free boarding with lots of play activities for your pets. They have grooming, training and vet services too. The only negative is that the pet stays in an enclosed place and can’t go for long walks