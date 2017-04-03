Ever thought of going back to the basics? If technology has got you re-thinking priorities, how about sorting your life out over a picnic? Head to the following places with a bedsheet, snacks and a book.
Old-School Charm: Five Picnic Spots In Mumbai You'll Love For A Happy Day Out
Sion Fort
Just about 500 metres away from Sion station sits the Sion Fort. It’s a blessing in disguise for those looking to hear the chirping of birds, feel the gush of clean air and a bird’s eye view of the city. The fort has numerous walls atop {may be they were watch rooms?}, which makes it a great spot to play a game of hide and seek. Read more here.
This Staircase Park In Bandra
Bandra Fort may be a popular spot for pictures and admiring the sea-view, but the park inside takes the cake for people looking to relax. You can plonk yourself on one of the staircases and read a book while listening to the waves. You’ll find this on Bandstand, very close to Mannat.
This Boating Place In Aarey Colony
Aarey – the protected colony nestled inside Goregaon {East} almost seems surreal when you take a right turn from the expressway and the background suddenly changes from concrete to greens. Called Chhota Kashmir, its name will instantly make you skeptical, but hold on. When you start breathing in the trees and soak some sunlight peeping through the trees, it makes you feel stabilised in this fast-moving city. A 30-minute boat ride will cost you INR 20 and render peace for the rest of the day.
These Hanging Gardens In Malabar Hill
The Ferozeshah Mehta gardens, also known as the Hanging Gardens, are one of Mumbai’s iconic – and rare – green areas. The gardens are terraced and perched at the top of Malabar Hill. The area is serene and laden with animal-shaped plant installations, which are probably going to be your only company at the gardens. We love this place for its greenery, how well-maintained it is, and the shady areas that provide a respite from both rain and shine.
This Botanical Garden In Colaba
This is a 12-acre park, with huge green lawns, beautiful trees and through it a wide running track covering a distance of 650 metres all the way around. With beautiful benches facing the sea, and view of fishermen at bay with their colourful boats, it’s one of our favourite spots. We told you about it here.
