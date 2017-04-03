Old-School Charm: Five Picnic Spots In Mumbai You'll Love For A Happy Day Out

The Ferozeshah Mehta gardens, also known as the Hanging Gardens, are one of Mumbai’s iconic – and rare – green areas. The gardens are terraced and perched at the top of Malabar Hill. The area is serene and laden with animal-shaped plant installations, which are probably going to be your only company at the gardens. We love this place for its greenery, how well-maintained it is, and the shady areas that provide a respite from both rain and shine.