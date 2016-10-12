We've Found It: This Is Our Favourite Spot In Town For Vegetarian Pizza

Our absolute favourite thing on the menu comes from the “over the edge” selection – thin-crust pizzas with toppings that go all the way {who are we to complain} giving us a light, not so greasy and definitely cheesy dream. The tangy paneer pizza goes a long way with our taste buds – paneer cubes spiced just about right – letting us appreciate the word ‘fusion’ to the T. Of course, with their all time favourite and classic pizza – Bombay Masala, though a tad too greasy but spiced so generously on the cheese topping reminds us why we love this pizzeria.

The veggie pizzas stand undefeated, coming in deep cheesy crusts, or deep dishes or even quarters of our choice of fillings from their tandoori paneer to countryside vegetarian. The soups and salads make for healthy and light starters, and the view of the Arabian Sea {if you sit outside} makes for a memorable Mumbai dining moment.