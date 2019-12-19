This Just In: Powai Has A New Dual Restaurant

Nobody has the time to stop in a city like Mumbai, and true to its title 'City of Dreams', everyone here is chasing their dreams. So Mumbaikars usually face this problem that we want delicious food, but we want to relish it on the go. And restaurants with quick service are our only solution. Powai now has new dual QSR concept restaurants called El Rancho and Pick Pocket. Located under the same roof, these restaurants are serving some delicious Mexican and Lebanese cuisines. They have some eight tables (in case someone wants to sit and eat) and the walls are pretty quirky. The interiors are done up in a way that the place is divided into two sections. It's not divided by any wall, but by tiles. Situated in the silicone valley of Mumbai, Powai, this place is here to stay for a long time as the concept is quite unique and fresh, and the placement amidst the hustle-bustle of the corporate world has already worked well for the restaurants. I had a few things, but if I had to suggest an appetiser, a main dish, and a drink, then I'd say you try: - Butter Chicken PickPocket - Chicken Kabsa - Nutella Oreo Shake. El Rancho menu also has many fresh fruit juices to sip on in this Mumbai heat. I tried their watermelon juice, and it felt like my body not only wanted it, it needed the juice. The juice was fresh and had no added preservatives. And the best part is the pricing, everything available here is well-priced. So what are you waiting for? Christmas? Go and binge on some sumptuous pockets and biryani from Pick Pocket, and some loaded nachos, double-decker chicken burger, and cheeseburgers from El Rancho. And yeah, don't miss out on the delicious baklava.