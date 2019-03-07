Offering a panoramic view of the forests and ghats, Rumourss Sky Villas {ignore the Gossip Girl-like name} is what we’re bookmarking for our next Lonavala getaway.
Rumour Has It: Upgrade Your Next Lonavala Trip At A Sky Villa
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Just a two hour drive away from Mumbai, we are digging the countryside vibe of this resort, tucked away in the ghats of Lonavala. The monsoon breeze is the perfect companion for this romantic getaway, or even just for some quiet time with our families.
This eco-friendly resort has a unique design for its villas. The resort offers two types of villas – four sky villas (INR 10,000 per room for two people) and four earth villas (INR 8,500 per room for two people) Sky villas are built on an elevated platform offering a panoramic view of the forests and ghats. Earth villas, on the other hand, are on the ground level, facing the swimming pool. We love the wooden decor and the picturesque view of Tata Lake.
Pro-Tip
We also recommend checking out near by tourist spots like Lion and Shivling Points. Catch a breathtaking view of the sunrise or a sunset {if you’re not a morning person}. Also, you may satiate your hunger pangs at the Kinara Dhab, a north-Indian restaurant only a few kilometers away from the villa.
