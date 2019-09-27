Jaipuri Knick-Knacks & Gujarati Chaniya Cholis: Rajasthan Hastakala Is Truly A Hidden Gem

We cannot oversell this place to you, even if we glorify it for two hours straight. What was spotted as a handicraft store at the Juhu Circle while being stuck in its never-ending web of traffic, turned out to be a shopping heaven with never ending surprises. Rajasthan Hastkala is like Narnia. Once you enter, the unearthly beauty won’t let you leave. Let us walk you through what enthralled us inside.

Let's get started with how cool their jewellery is. From stones to ghungroo to wooden chunks, the collection of Rajasthani necklaces (INR 600- INR1,500) will definitely win you over. If your earring collection hasn’t moved out of Colaba Causeway, then do check out their wide variety starting from INR 50. Oh, and they've also got jewellery boxes in emboss painting and Minakari for you to stock up on a lot of jewellery. You can team up all the jewellery with their stunning collection of chaniya cholis (INR 2,000 onward) and kotis that are skillfully embellished with mirrors. And if you don't like too much clutter on clothes, get your hands on their simple long skirts in lavender, black and gold.

In case you're a hoarder of knick-knacks to spruce up your space, go for their wooden tables and chairs ranging from INR 2,000-6,000 with bright Rajasthani art on them. Apart from that, antique drawer chests (INR 2,500-9,500) and room separators (INR 15,000) are and added bonus. The store is filled with multiple options which can give your house a wonderful Rajasthani makeover. Quirky metallic flower vases are sold for as low as INR 950. They've got cushions, lamp shades, wall hangings, and showpieces (look out for the emboss painting animal showpieces) Their upholstery collection (INR 300 to INR 3,000) with Jaipuri print bedsheets, pillowcovers and quilts is too magnificent to be missed too.