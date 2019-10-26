Planning A Party? Rent Board Games From These Places

We all love board games and there’s no better way of having a fun group activity (especially if there is booze involved) than playing a board game at your next house party. But rather than buying them, you can rent your favorite board games for a party now. Here are places in Mumbai that you need to bookmark to up the cool quotient of your house party!
Rent Karde
RentKarde is an online platform that provides a cost-effective, convenient and hassle-free way of efficiently utilising resources through renting. This website gives you the option to rent gadgets, board games, and even books! From a foosball table to a PS4 and PS4 games, this website has something for everyone! Twister, Life, Cluedo, Beer Pong, Battleship, Poker are just some of the super cool games that they have in stock.
Shell Out: INR 50 onward
Mutterfly
Their range of games for house parties is insane to say the least! From a whole range of PS4 games to board games, they’ve got it all.In fact, they also have options for foosball tables, inflatable swimming pools, trampolines, bubble machines, smoke machines and so much more. If you’re planning a grand extravaganza, we highly recommend you check out what Mutterfly has to offer.
Shell Out: INR 500 onward
Game Changer
Game Changer is an online board game rental service that boasts of having over 20 amazing games that you can rent. Games like Ttwister, Catan, Battleship, Rummikub, Cards again humanity, Scattergories, Kings, Drunk stoned or stupid, Scrablle, Jenga are some of the super cool games that you can rent.
Shell Out: INR 100 onward
Rolling Dice
Rolling Dice is a board game rental service in Mumbai, and is quite a popular choice amongst the youth who love to spruce up their house parties with board games. Choose from regular games like Jenga, Uno, Monopoly, etc, and if you’re feeling adventurous they have a super cool range of fun and unique games like Risk, Cards against humanity, etc too
Shell Out: INR 200 onward
RentOne
RentOne is a super cool website that gives you a whole lot of options to spruce up your house party. From hookahs and beer pong tables to karaoke mics and board games, they’ve got everything that you might need at a house party. They even have party props!
Shell Out: INR 250 onward.
