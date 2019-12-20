The Resort at Madh is a beautiful getaway from the city where almost all the rooms face the beach and the pool, and access to the beach is available at all times.
Swimming Pool & Beaches: This Resort In Madh Is Perfect For A Chill, Convenient Getaway
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
Getting to Madh-Marve is super easy. You can take a train till Malad station and take a cab/auto from there to The Resort. It’s about eight kilometers from the station, so you could take slightly over 30 minutes to reach there, depending on the time of the day and the traffic situation.
What's So Unique About It?
Firstly, we love The Resort. It’s a beautiful, serene place that offers a fantastic sea view and access to the beach. Most of the rooms here face the beach and pool. We think it’s great for beach-side weddings, corporate conferences, cocktail dinners and kitty parties. An ideal place for a family or romantic getaway on any given weekend, the best part about this place is that it makes you feel like you’re far away from the city without actually having to travel a long distance. In fact, we think it’s perfect for a staycation {got an anniversary coming up, homies?}.
Anything Else?
Apart from basic, standard rooms, they also have two villas within the hotel premises that are ideal for a family get-together. The tariff can start as low as INR 4,369 for a standard room per night and can up to INR 13,869 per night if you choose the beach villas {these rates are basis the website and applicable if you book directly through them, and the prices may vary depending on what you book through and what package you choose}. There’s also a Bodyscape Spa that was recently launched at the hotel and they have adventure sports activity that will kick-start by April end. Click here for more information and bookings.
