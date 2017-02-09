While eating an octopus raw or alive is enjoyed as an adventure in Korea and some other countries, India plays host to the delicacy in the form of Sushi and even salads. If your heart goes out to seafood and you skip a heartbeat the mention of octopus {not squid},here’s a list of places you can eat at.
Tentacles Out, Forks Out: Five Mumbai Restaurants Serving Up Delicious Octopus
Yuuka at The St. Regis
Yuuka serves octopus as a sushi. It is served as octopus nilgiri priced at INR 475, and octopus sashimi also priced at INR 475.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 7000
Kofuku
Much revered Japanese fine dining restaurant Kofuku serves octopus nilgiri at INR 470. They also serve octopus teppenyaki at INR 550.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Global Fusion, Bandra
Global Fusion serves takusu – an octopus sushi in their dinner buffet. You’ll have to pay INR 1,260 {Mon-Thu} and INR 1,390 {Fri-Sun} to hog on it in this all-you-can-eat buffet at their Bandra outlet.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Heng Bok, Bandra
Heng Bok, the Korean restaurant at Bandra Talao has quite the spread with octopus barbeque at INR 950, Nak Ji Bokkeum {Korean stir-fried octopus with vegetables} at INR 550 and Nakji Deopbap {Korean spicy stir-fried octopus and vegetables served with rice} at INR 600.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
