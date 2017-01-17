#LBBPicks: Four Amazing Scuba Diving Destinations In India

img-gallery-featured

We’ve always wanted to go scuba diving; it’s at the top of our bucket lists. And we decided this year, no matter what, we will dive at least once! So we’ve compiled a list {for us, and for you} of some of the best spots to go scuba diving in India.

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Even if you’ve never been diving you probably know the Andamans are a pretty popular pick. Most popular is Havelock Island {home to The Wall diving spot}. Our number one choice for diving due to the deep, clean and clear waters, the islands offer one of the best experiences available in India. You can expect tons of turtles, white-tip reef sharks and stunning vistas of the colourful coral reefs.

Best Dive Spots: The Wall and Dixon’s Pinnacle

Price: INR 3,000 to INR 10,000 {approx.}

Other

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

image-map-default

    Lakshadweep Islands

    The cluster of the small Lakshadweep Islands is another popular diving destination. Another site known for its clear waters, you’re bound to get a good view while diving here. One of the coolest things here is getting to explore the downed ship Princess Royal, which sank in a battle between the French and British a good two centuries ago.

    Best Dive Spots: Princess Royal and Manta Point {both at Bangaram}

    Price: INR 4,000 to INR 6,000 {approx.}

    Other

    Lakshadweep

    Lakshadweep, India

    image-map-default

      Pondicherry

      We were surprised to learn {shows how much we know} that Pondicherry is actually a known diving hub. Usually known only for its history and architecture, this was a nice surprise. Expect to see many species of marine life, including boxfish, barracudas, Moray eels, Manta rays and Parrotfish.

      Best Dive Spots: Aravind’s Wall and Temple Reef

      Price: INR 5,000 to INR 7,000{approx.}

      Other

      Puducherry

      Puducherry

      image-map-default

        Goa

        Goa is such a tourist attraction you can be sure to find any and every thing a beach bum would want to do. While not the most ideal location for diving {Goa is known for a lot else} you can be sure to meet some experienced divers here who will show you a good time, both inside and outside the waters.

        Best Dive Spots: Jetty and Sail Rock {both on Grand Island}

        Price: INR 3,000 to INR 6,000 {approx.}

        Other

        Goa

        Goa

        image-map-default

          Excited and ready to pack?

          Decathlon offers a cool range of suits and diving accessories. So get your unique set of gear & flaunt it around on your holiday. Just sit home and order from Decathlon.in