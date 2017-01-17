LBBPicks: Four Amazing Scuba Diving Destinations In India

Even if you’ve never been diving you probably know the Andamans are a pretty popular pick. Most popular is Havelock Island {home to The Wall diving spot}. Our number one choice for diving due to the deep, clean and clear waters, the islands offer one of the best experiences available in India. You can expect tons of turtles, white-tip reef sharks and stunning vistas of the colourful coral reefs.

Best Dive Spots: The Wall and Dixon’s Pinnacle

Price: INR 3,000 to INR 10,000 {approx.}