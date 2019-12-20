Have You Been To This Gorgeous Little Seaside Cafe Near Bandra Fort?

Café Sea Side has been around for years, and you may remember it from the family visits to Bandra Fort. It’s still around, and for those who haven’t been, have a beautiful, uncurtained view of the sea through their window.

On their menu, they have a bunch of Chinese dishes, and at certain times they have chaat like pani puri, pav bhaji. Most people go their for just a sandwich and the view of the water.