Cheap Thrills: Here's Where You Can Buy Second-Hand Books For Only INR 50!

All the bookworms reading this, Naveen Book Centre near the Andheri Railway Station sells secondhand books for INR 50 and it’s for anyone looking to expand their home library and book collection. Naveen Book Centre is bang opposite to the Bata showroom outside Andheri Station {when you come out to the east side}. It is quite easy to spot as it has a huge table kept outside with ‘SALE’ written all over it, selling all of the secondhand books on that table for INR 50. From fiction to non-fiction, to even a tell-all-tale on Stars Wars it also sells school and college books for half the price (barring the brand new ones).Though from the outdoor section you can easily get books for INR 50 (all of them priced equally) there’s a small shelf inside the bookstore as well selling secondhand books for just INR 20 and INR 30.