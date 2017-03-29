Like keeping your eyebrows on fleek and cheeks tinted? The newest Sephora has opened up in your area, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, and it’s good new for y’all.
Sephora Has Opened A New Outlet In Mumbai, And We're Telling You Where
Cosmetics Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Available Online
Shortcut
Makeover Takeover
Ladies in Kurla, life just got a lot easier. The newest branch of Sephora has now opened up in Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla. In case you haven’t yet been to Sephora, you will be excited to find that they keep some of our most favourite make-up and bath and body brands: Benefit, Make Up Forever, Estee Lauder, Stila, Burts Bees, Clinique, Forest Essential and more.
They also have an in-house cosmetics and toiletries brand which you should check out. In addition, with the launch of this new store, they’ve added makeup brand, Becca Cosmetics.
So, We're Saying...
With Forever 21 just having opened there, we think there’ no need to head anywhere else. Go crazy.
Also On Sephora
Other Outlets
Cosmetics Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Available Online
Comments (0)