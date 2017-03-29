Sephora Has Opened A New Outlet In Mumbai, And We're Telling You Where

Ladies in Kurla, life just got a lot easier. The newest branch of Sephora has now opened up in Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla. In case you haven’t yet been to Sephora, you will be excited to find that they keep some of our most favourite make-up and bath and body brands: Benefit, Make Up Forever, Estee Lauder, Stila, Burts Bees, Clinique, Forest Essential and more.

They also have an in-house cosmetics and toiletries brand which you should check out. In addition, with the launch of this new store, they’ve added makeup brand, Becca Cosmetics.