Sea And Eat: Gorge On Authentic Malvani Meals At Sindhudurg In Dadar

When it comes to exploring the best of Malvani cuisine in the city, there's no dearth of it. But our excitement level knows no bounds whenever we stumble upon something new. So while strolling through Dadar's R.K Vaidya Marg, when we came across Sindhudurg, we couldn't resist going in and devouring. Sindhudurg isn't too easy to spot, but you ask anyone in Dadar and they will happily guide you to the joint. We were welcomed with a warm smile by the staff, and were recommended the Fish Thali. The interiors aren't fancy enough to gawk at, but if you're all about lip-smacking food and don't care too much about a larger-than-life ambiance, this can be your jam. Ten minutes into the restaurant, and we were already served with a tall glass of Sol Kadhi, and a Fish Thali. (That's how fast the service is.) We chose to first gorge on the food and then savour the Kadhi. The thali comes for INR 310 and includes rice, two chapatis or a wada, a crunchy and perfectly fried Surmai fish, a vegetable which is different every day. We had a bottle gourd sabzi garnished with coconut and local spices, and it was pretty light on the tummy. There is also a mildly spicy fish curry with coconut paste, that goes really well with rice. Or you could mix the rice with the kokum wati that they give. We tried the combination and it was beyond brilliant. The Malvani Sol Kadhi was a delight to the taste buds. After all, what's a Malvani meal without this tangy drink? An amalgamation of kokum, generous amounts of garlic, kadi-patta and a flavorful tadka of mustard seeds, we loved the drink. Their Sol Kadhi is for INR 40. The coconut used in most of their items is locally sourced from the owners farm at Sindhudurg, and used to add that rich flavor to the delicacies. We're already craving for the thali as we write this piece for you, and you need to bookmark this if you're fond of Malvani cuisine. And even if you haven't tried the authentic spread at Sindhudurg yet, its never too late. P.S-What you must also try is their Bombil fry for INR 185, in case you're a fan of this fish.