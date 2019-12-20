Skip Your Clichéd Staycation: Experience This Rustic Luxury Camp Resort Just 45 Mins Away

Ever heard of Glamping? If you’ve been living under a rock all this while, glamping is basically glamorous camping, where you get to experience the best of both worlds in just one place. This is exactly what Bohemyan Blue Stay is all about! Tucked inside the alleys of Alibaug, it’s the perfect place for a weekend getaway with your bae, friends, family or even just solo! You could either reach there by road from Mumbai or Pune (3 hours approx.) or just hop onto a ferry from Gateway of India & you’ll reach your stay in just 60 minutes.

What we love about this place is that it’s located amidst lush greenery and is quite ‘bo-ho’ while satiating your adventurous soul. The tents are luxurious, but what sets it apart is its vibe. It is super eco-friendly, earthy and something you may not have experienced before. The tents are comfy, clean and very spacious with every amenity available. Hold on, there’s more. Apart from the stunning tents, they have a luxurious pool that you can dip into & cycles that one could borrow to ride along the streets of Alibaug or, even get mountain bikes on rent! But ahem, no trip is complete without some delectable food, amirite? This place prepares food on request, so it is fresh!. You’ve got to try their hummus platter. In fact, they whip up some authentic Konkani & Mediterranean dishes that one cannot resist.

Fun fact: all the food is prepared by the locals out there, so the taste is as authentic as it can be. But, their cold coffees are truly what we love. The icing on the cake is their Bohmeyan Cafe. Picture this: an open-air cafe, artsy & quirky interiors, delicious food & Spanish songs serenading you in the background. It’s a vibe you would want to hold on to. From personal bonfires under the stars to barbecues on demand; from your girl's day out to hosting vibrant weddings and unforgettable birthday celebrations, this place will make every occasion utterly magical.

There are 10 luxury tents that ensure you get nothing but the best glamping feels. Each tent is spacious enough to accommodate 3 people, and they also have bigger rooms that accommodate 8-10 people for getaways with the entire gang. Want to know the dopest part? It provides you with an outdoor private dining area, just for you & your peeps!

For bibliophiles, they’ve got a crackling collection of books you’d want to immerse yourself into. You see? There’s something for everyone out here! So if you’re looking for a great spot for leaving your worries behind & making time for things that truly matter, this is the place to check-in and find your inner peace!