Soy Street: A Delight For Panasian Lovers In Inorbit Vashi

As it was a Sunday & a holiday for all, my friends from Navi Mumbai decided to meet for a shopping spree at Inorbit Mall Vashi & a few more of us girls joined them from south Mumbai. Yes after shopping galore & clicking endless selfies we were hungry & looking for a decent restaurant to unwind, relax & relish some delicious food over some more laughter, gossip & lots of chatter & yes more selfies. Someone from the group suggested Soy Street located on the 1st floor of the mall as she frequented it residing in Vashi mainly for their lunch buffets . We did not waste any time & marched towards the pan Asian restaurant which was divided into a dainty alfresco section adorned with a lot of green plants & an Ac section having a tempting dessert display right at the entry. The seating which is primarily wooden & the colour scheme is classic black & white with a touch of red with quirky wall art depicting an Asian heritage, life & culture. We made ourselves comfortable & started ordering like no tomorrow. We started with the classic SomTam salad which was authentic in all respect. The presentation simply blew us away & the dressing was insanely tasty. Yes, we all weight conscious girls stuffed our selves guilt-free as it was very healthy, refreshing & fresh. Full Marks. Next, we ordered the chilli mushrooms which was again a hit! Large button mushrooms tossed in Chinese sauces along with veggies.The portion size is enormous & value for every penny. We thoroughly enjoyed the dish to our heart's content. Must order for all mushroom lovers who love garlic flavour. Tofu in tamarind sauce with sesame & peanuts. Stellar & how. Deep fried uber soft tofu squares tossed with chilli & tangy tamarind sauce which tickled the tongue along with crispy toasted peanuts & sesame which added the right crunch. For the mains, we tried the paneer cutlet veg sizzler. Chef Raunak deserves a standing ovation for this one. The paneer is the softest I have ever eaten in my entire life.It just dissolved like melted butter !!! The noodles were of the finest quality which was again very smooth on the palette. The girls literally attacked the potato wedges which were gone in a matter of minutes.Also, the cute little tiny bao was a surprise element. The sizzler was simple, classic yet filling with an assortment of exotic veggies on the size which again was healthy. Now time for the star attraction. Even though we were full we Had to try the desserts. An entire platter was kept in front of us with assorted pastries for us to choose from. We tried the classic wobbly caramel custard which was made to perfection & the chocolate pastry which was extremely Goyey, moist & heavenly to say the least. The service is flawless & the well-groomed staff is polite in suggesting various options as per individual preference. Without a doubt this place is value for money in all respect as the portion size is generous, the ingredients used are fresh & the overall taste of all items are perfectly balanced . I surely will visit again to try the lunch buffet.