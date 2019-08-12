Get Your Hands On This Unrefined & Mineral Rich Salt For All Things Healthy!

After using it several times in my daily food, giving my views on it. Lunn Salt brings you an unrefined and mineral-rich desert salt, cultivated from ancient underground waters from Rajasthan, India. Important Points:- 1. It is Eco-Friendly 2. It is Hand Harvested 3. It is very mild in taste 4. Rich in Natural Minerals 5. It can be used in daily cooking I'm loving the Summer Harvest Salt because it is very mild in taste and it controls the sodium level in your food and can be easily used by grinding the salt in the bottle itself and sprinkle on food!