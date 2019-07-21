All Things Unicorn: We're Crushing Hard On This Online Brand And We're Sure You Will Too

This brand's owned by Jainee, a talented college kid who brings to you cutesy unicorn coffee mugs, water flasks, diaries, pens and much more, at affordable prices. The name of the brand is quite interesting too if you think about it. Aside from the fact that you won't get chai here, you'll definitely get the prettiest of gifting options from this gifting tapree.

Taufa Tapree not only curates unicorn products but also has a massive variety in other verticals. What we're absolutely crushing on right now is her collection of notebooks that come in quirky designs in shades of pink. Our favorite is their lavender fur notebook (INR 400) that has a shiny heart ingrained on it, and comes with a furry pencil. There are fur-based pouches and wallets too, with a doughnut or a cactus printed on them. In case you opt for flights on an almost regular basis, go for their panda neck pillows and eye masks. And if you want to get customized bottles (INR 400-INR 500) for you and your partner, all you've gotta do is give your names to Jainee and she will get them made for you. There are LED light boxes that read LOVE (INR 450) and can be a perfect accessory to your cozy bedroom. Basically, the brand and cuteness are pretty synonymous and we cannot help but choose more than one thing to fall in love with.

Taufa Tapree is a great site for all of you who' are looking to gift something offbeat to your friends, siblings, or even colleagues. And just in case you're a fan of all things pink, purple and lavender, this brand's an expert and must be your go-to place, just saying.