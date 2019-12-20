This Cafe In Fort Is Reminding Us Of Central Perk From F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The Teapot Cafe has a really 90s vibe to it as if the owner, Delna Palia, deliberately wants us to hold on to time – which she succeeds in doing. What really fascinated us about this place was its interiors and how exceptionally disconnected it was from the fast-paced world outside. Enter and you immediately think its someone’s living room – lined with leather couches, artifacts on the walls and a blue window in the corner.

You’ll find quirky and pretty teapots everywhere, as if this cafe is just waiting for Queen Victoria to drop in. Honestly, it all seemed pretty much like the quaint tea rooms across England and Wales – with soft cushions thrown on the couches and a teapot waiting for you on the table.