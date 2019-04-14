This Place In Thane Has A Variety Of Cocktails Along With Some Yum Dishes!

If you're looking for a place to chill and hang out with friends this is that place. It has great lightings and a perfect ambience to sit and have a drink with friends. This place has great music to groove and dance. What I had here: Bruschetta veg - finely made with cheese and veggies over it. Mongolian pot rice - very well mixed with all the ingredients. Loved eating it with the soup. (Recommended) TRP special shots: This is one of their speciality and if you are into drinking you should try this out. It has a mild quantity of liquor. Moscow mule: If found this drink as one of their best cocktails. Its a must try. Overall TRP the lounge has small accommodation but good service and ambience. Looking forward to Visiting again soon!