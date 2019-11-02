Love For Desserts? This Place Offers Killer Cheesecakes & Yum Savouries!

Poetry: So I heard about this a lot many times from my friend. Heard a lot about their famous cheesecakes. So I land up at their Bandra outlet. They have a very pretty and decent ambience. I absolutely love this place they have got a variety of cheesecakes and pastries apart from this they have got savoury food items as well as stuffed chicken pasta and many more things. They have got black buns for their burgers. The cheesecakes which they have got are so amazing with every bite they will just melt in your mouth. The place is very cosy and they have got a perfect red velvet cheesecake in town. The staff is also very generous. A visit is a must here.