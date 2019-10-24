Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is one of Mumbai’s iconic buildings. We’re all familiar with the domes, corridors, arches, and turrets of this grand structure which is also one of the top attractions for history and architecture lovers. If you’re planning to explore CST, here is a list of things you can add to that plan and make a day out of it!
Admire Architecture Or Indulge In Shopping: There's So Much You Can Do Around CST
Visit The Fire Temple
The Parsi fire temple, also called the agiary, is a place of worship. Zoroastrians believe that fire represents God’s light and wisdom, which is why fire is an essential element used in the ceremonies here.
P.S: Non-Parsis are not allowed to enter the temple but it’s quite worth it to observe the agiary façade. And maybe click a picture or two for the gram!
Shop At Fashion Street
As you walk along CST towards Marine Lines, you will find yourself at this popular street-shopping hub in South Mumbai, and no matter what time of the day it is, this space is always buzzing. We recommend stopping by to browse through the collection of clothes and accessories.
What To Buy: Invest on some trendy sneakers, dresses, denim jackets, caps, and belts.
Go To Crawford Market
If you like collecting antique and vintage items , a visit to Crawford market comes highly recommended. You can also visit to get your hands on quirky décor, cheap furniture, cosmetics, fresh fruits and veggies, and even unique decorative items. They also have interesting stores that sell vintage movie posters.
Don't Miss Out On: Their quirky crockery range. You must check out Siraj or Must Have Crockery for the best deals. Also, Lohar Chawl inside the market is very famous for its unique lights and lanterns.
Walk Along The Bombay High Court
As you make your way towards Colaba (it’s a bit of a walk, but scenic and totally worth it!) you’ll cross the boundaries of the Bombay High Court, a majestic property with old colonial architecture nestled in between trees and greenery.
P.S: This walk is highly recommended for those who love design and architecture. Also, walking is the best way to explore CST and areas surrounding it, to be able to get the real feel of this city and its brilliant architecture.
Take A Stroll Around The Oval Maidan
The expansive ground with the High Court in the background makes for a great pitstop, especially if you’ve been walking around. Stop by for a quick snack (you can sit down on the grass and relish it) or to just observe those who’re playing cricket and football. The energy here will leave you quite charged up!
P.S: You can also get your pets for a walk here.
Walk Down To Jehangir Art Gallery
Is art on your mind? It doesn’t get better than an exhibition at one of the most famous art galleries in the country. Walk down to Fort to enjoy the exhibits from some of the most famous and talented artists in the country. There is a lot of art displayed on the footpath outside the gallery too!
Timings: 11 AM to 7 PM
Check Out Art In Kala Ghoda District
If you like street art, walk along Kala Ghoda District to check out some amazing street art by local artists. There are a lot of boutiques and cafes here too, and some art stores that also sell quirky art and merchandise which promote local artists.
Do visit: Filtershop for quirky postcards, bags, notebooks and tees, admire the beauty of the Synagogue, and maybe grab lunch at The Pantry.
Go Street Shopping At Causeway
If you’re serious about street shopping, a visit to Colaba Causeway is a must. Take a cab (or walk it down) to this shopping hub in South Mumbai, and browse through fashionable clothes, vintage collectibles, accessories and more.
What To Buy: Lucknow chikan kurtas from Real Deal, shoes from Metro, vintage home decor from Ali's Handicraft, and Kolhapuris from Anupam Chappals.
P.S: There are a lot of restaurants here too, so in case all that exploring has got you hungry, you can stop by for a quick bite! Some of the famous restaurants here include Leopold Café and Café Mondegar.
Visit The Gateway Of India
This is undoubtedly the most legendary structure in Mumbai, and a visit comes highly recommended to everyone who visits the city. Walk along the promenade, observe the grandeur of the architecture of the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, stop by for some coconut water or chai, and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also opt for a ferry ride from here!
