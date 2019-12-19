This British Themed Bar Is Where You Gotta Go Next!

Geoffrey in Marine Plaza is a British themed bar we recently visited. The decor is absolutely amazing with woody interiors and subtle gold pillars mimicking just what a typical British Bar would look like. The menu is more of bar nibbles and lights main course with heavenly desserts to end your meal just right. Let's get to what we ordered and probably what you should opt for too! Sausage party feast - Cocktail chicken sausages tossed with spicy garlic, curry leaves, coconut and Mustard seeds. Stuffed chicken sausages - Hot Mustard and cheese stuffed in zesty chicken sausages baked in tangy barbecue sauce. This one is a must order. Cheese and chicken combination is always bae. Silken lamb Galouti - Mildly spice, soft and succulent meat. Galouti is known to be called melt in the mouth kebabs. The ones served here are extremely good. Pepperoni pizza - Double cheese, spicy pepperoni, smoked sausages, and black olives. What else would you need when this one has it all? Now let's come to the best part, Desserts! Tiramisu and Hazelnut - Dig your spoon into this and believe me you'll find ecstasy. It's so damn silky slips down into your belly just like that. New York-based cheesecake - Perfect texture, very filling. I was so full halfway yet I couldn't resist finishing it all off. In the drinks, we called for some basic cocktails. The Hawaiin Iced Tea and Long Island Lizard were the best amongst them all. Overall, we had a wonderful experience, would definitely recommend that you give them a visit! Yay!!