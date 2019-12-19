This Juhu Cafe Serves Some Of The Best Food & Beverages In The City

Long ago, coffee houses were meant to only serve coffees, cakes, and a few other beverages. This primitive thought was later subdued with coffee houses changing to cafes, and one such successful adoption is Aromas Café – they reformulated the way coffee is consumed. Aromas Café stands beautifully poised at Juhu enveloped with modernism and grandeur. With great artefacts and quirky epigrams across, it depicts a twenty-first-century environment which needs your attention. One of the walls has a beautiful sketch of a café surrounded with people, and that’s true in actuality. With modern day furniture comprising of side chairs and slipper chairs, you can snug into cosy seating hands down. If you don’t want to get caught in the four walls, their al fresco seating will be perfect for you. Take a 360-degree tour of the café to find different elements combined to give a finishing touch to it. Lights alter as the day starts and ends with music in the background. The café bar or the open kitchen doesn’t look ordinary with large displays of Sula wines in self-branding mode. The menu at Aromas Café is not a one-sided affair. Multiple options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians make it easy to single out what you want. Start with what they are famous for – coffee. Nutella Hazelnut Coffee looks appealing with hot coffee & Nutella hazelnut flavour. If you haven’t, then try the deadly Death By Chocolate Cappuccino, which is a blend of milk, coffee, and chocolate fudge with fresh creams. From refreshing beverages, Orange Ginger Mimosa, a newly added healthy drink will cheer you up. Creole Potatoes looked tempting and tasted fab with fried crispy baby potatoes tossed in creole spices, lime, and coriander. If you crave for mushrooms, Creamy Garlic Mushroom served with toasted focaccia bread makes for the perfect quick bite. They have added a new eat called Prawn & Calamari Ajilio which is a combination of fresh prawns and calamari tossed in olive oil, sliced garlic, and lime juice served with crusty bread. Grilled Chicken Supreme is the chef’s speciality with homemade chicken marinade in coriander chilli, cumin, garlic, and lemon. Treat yourself to Meat Feast Pizza with chicken sausages, spicy garlic chicken, bell peppers, jalapenos, and black olives all in one. It's as meaty as it can get. To end your journey on a sugary note, binge on Creamy Nutella Waffle topped with Nutella spread, dark and white chocolate garnished with almond. Oh, the Chocolate Mud Cake is yum with moist and rich chocolate cake with creamy ganache fillings. So whether you are going for a coffee date or planning a hang out session with the squad, Aromas Café has the best plan for you.