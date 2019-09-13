This New Place In Borivali Serves Best Golas In A Pretty Way

Went Ari & Vin with my friends for some dessert treats! We ordered golas, shakes and waffles here. Loved them all. For golas we ordered: 1. Rainbow gola (so colourful) 2. Dryfruit Gola (Justifies its name, filled with rich flavours, malai and lots of dry fruits) 3. Malai Gola (Desi and amazing) 4. Sundae golas (Ultimate and a must-try!) Also, they serve a wide range of shakes and waffles. Berry Waffles isn't a miss! And also strawberry cheesecake and Nutella shakes. This place is ideal to chill with your friends and reliving childhood.