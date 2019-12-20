The Pav Bhaji At Gypsy Corner Is For INR 100, And Worth Every Paisa

Everything! I've been a fan of Gypsy Chinese since my childhood. Gypsy Corner is their vegetarian food joint just next to it, and it's just as good. They specialise in Maharashtrian delicacies and Mumbai street food. The pav bhaji here is undoubtedly one of the best we've ever had. The bhaji is deliciously made and the pav is perfectly buttered. One plate {serving} is sufficient for a person, and you can always get some extra pav. Priced at INR 100, it's completely value for money. They also make some really tasty masala pav, chaat and yummy Maharashtrian food. You could opt for some fresh juice to go with your meal. They serve pav bhaji only 3pm onwards and do home delivery too, so if you live around, you sure are lucky.