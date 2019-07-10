This Place In Malad Is A Total Delight!

Lounges

Bottle Wottle

Malad West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Daffodils, 1st Floor, 23, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bottle Wottle has a good ambience with good music and a DJ! In food: 1) chinese bhel 2) pasta 3) Dum Biryani 4) italian bruschetta Mexican rice with ranchero sauce definitely all items are highly recommended!

What Could Be Better?

Mexcian fondue, Veg exotic pizza and Paneer barbeque with herbed rice ( quite okay) could be worked upon!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

