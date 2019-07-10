Bottle Wottle has a good ambience with good music and a DJ! In food: 1) chinese bhel 2) pasta 3) Dum Biryani 4) italian bruschetta Mexican rice with ranchero sauce definitely all items are highly recommended!
This Place In Malad Is A Total Delight!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Mexcian fondue, Veg exotic pizza and Paneer barbeque with herbed rice ( quite okay) could be worked upon!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
