This Place In Powai Offers Fairly Lights, Stories And Authentic Food

Cafes

Fable

Powai, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Chandivali Studio, Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fable, located opposite Chandivali Studio is the cutest dining place. It has both indoor and outdoor seating options. From salads to soups, from healthy options to french fries, Fable has it all. We tried the Chilli Cheese French Fries, Margherita Pizza and Asian Tossed Tofu with Veggies.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group, Kids, Pets.

Other Outlets

Fable

Juhu, Mumbai
4.2

Ashiyana Apartment, Shop 3, NS Road 13, Juhu, Mumbai

Fable

Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai
4.3

Green Fields Society, Shop 1, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai

