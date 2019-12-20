Sort Out Your Lunch With Healthy Dabbas From HappyGrub Starting At INR 85
If you’re shedding John Derek’s, Rick Ross’ or M.I.A’s motto of ‘live fast, die young’ for a healthier lifestyle, this recommendation is for you. HappyGrub is a dabba service in the city serving healthy, Jain and even diabetic meals in the city. Backed by a nutritionist, their meals start at INR 85 and go up to INR 125 per meal. You can choose from an eco meal {INR 2,230 onward}, mini meal {INR 2,590 onward} or an executive meal {INR 2,950 onward} for a month. They use a combination of whole grains, protein, fibre, and probiotics without compromising on taste. You can order an all-vegetarian lunch, dinner or both from HappyGrub. You can try ordering their 3-day plan which will give you an idea of the variety and taste. you can order it online here. Meat eaters, look elsewhere.
