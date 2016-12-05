Try Mamagoto Lunches For The Busy Bees In SoBo For INR 349 Upwards

Mamatiffin is perfect for busy executives and anyone else looking to grab a quick bite. The menu offers three options: veg, chicken or seafood and is reasonably priced at INR 349, INR 399 and INR 459 respectively, not including taxes..

The menu comprises of the black bean tiffin with rice, the spicy Thai tiffin and the classic schezwan tiffin. The vegetarian menu includes udon noodles tiffin, the China Town tiffin, and more.

The seafood menu comprises of the udon noodles tiffin, basil rice tiffin and the black bean tiffin with noodles with fish. Every Mamatiffin comes with gyoza and som tam salad.