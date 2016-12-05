Have all the craving for epic south Asian grub but none of the time? Try out Mamatiffin, the lunch offering by the Kala Ghoda outpost of Mamagoto.
Try Mamagoto Lunches For The Busy Bees In SoBo For INR 349 Upwards
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Mamatiffin is perfect for busy executives and anyone else looking to grab a quick bite. The menu offers three options: veg, chicken or seafood and is reasonably priced at INR 349, INR 399 and INR 459 respectively, not including taxes..
The menu comprises of the black bean tiffin with rice, the spicy Thai tiffin and the classic schezwan tiffin. The vegetarian menu includes udon noodles tiffin, the China Town tiffin, and more.
The seafood menu comprises of the udon noodles tiffin, basil rice tiffin and the black bean tiffin with noodles with fish. Every Mamatiffin comes with gyoza and som tam salad.
So, We're Saying..
If you’re working in Fort and want to rush out for a quick meal without falling asleep afterward, try these out.
